Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up lawsuit challenging Dane County mask mandate
Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up lawsuit challenging Dane County mask mandate

Masks Ordinance

Workers at Colectivo on State Street in Madison wear masks while working behind the counter of the business last year. The Wisconsin State Supreme Court said it will hear a lawsuit challenging Dane County's mask order. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Monday that it will take up a lawsuit challenging Dane County's mask mandate. 

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, filed the suit on behalf of two county residents against Public Health Madison & Dane County, Public Health director Janel Heinrich and the county. The state Supreme Court has decided it will consider the lawsuit, according to a court order filed Monday.

The decision comes the same day as Public Health announced it is extending Dane County's mask mandate until Feb. 1. The order, which until Monday was set to expire Jan. 3 after multiple extensions, includes an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.

"This case presents the Court with an opportunity to clarify that local health officers cannot unilaterally issue orders that restrict daily life without approval from a legislative body," WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement. "The Dane County Board cannot pass the buck and allow an unelected health officer to issue whatever orders she sees fit.” 

But Dane County's deputy corporation counsel Carlos Pabellon has disputed that legal interpretation. During a meeting last week, Pabellon said there's nothing in state law that says the County Board needs to approve the orders issued by the Public Health department. 

Pabellon said it's up to the health department to issue orders to protect the public in health emergencies such as the pandemic. 

"The County Board ... cannot direct the local health officer to terminate the mask mandate," Pabellon said Monday. 

