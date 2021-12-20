Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up lawsuit challenging Dane County mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Monday that it will take up a lawsuit challenging Dane County's mask mandate.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, filed the suit on behalf of two county residents against Public Health Madison & Dane County, Public Health director Janel Heinrich and the county. The state Supreme Court has decided it will consider the lawsuit, according to a court order filed Monday.
The decision comes the same day as Public Health announced it is extending Dane County's mask mandate until Feb. 1. The order, which until Monday was set to expire Jan. 3 after multiple extensions, includes an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.
"This case presents the Court with an opportunity to clarify that local health officers cannot unilaterally issue orders that restrict daily life without approval from a legislative body," WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement. "The Dane County Board cannot pass the buck and allow an unelected health officer to issue whatever orders she sees fit.”
But Dane County's deputy corporation counsel Carlos Pabellon has disputed that legal interpretation. During a meeting last week, Pabellon said there's nothing in state law that says the County Board needs to approve the orders issued by the Public Health department.
Pabellon said it's up to the health department to issue orders to protect the public in health emergencies such as the pandemic.
"The County Board ... cannot direct the local health officer to terminate the mask mandate," Pabellon said Monday.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses…
Picturing a pandemic: See the last year through the eyes of the Wisconsin State Journal's photographers
COVID-19 changed nearly everything about our world, even how we see it. Here are some of the State Journal's top images of the pandemic.