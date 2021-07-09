Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that DNR can restrict industrial farm pollution

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the two cases in April. After deliberation, the court issued decisions affirming DNR’s authority to consider the impact of high-capacity wells when it issues water-withdrawal permits and animal unit maximum conditions.

Justice Jill Karofsky wrote the majority opinion regarding the Kinnard Farms case, determining that the DNR "had the explicit authority" to impose the permit conditions. Justice Patience Roggensack dissented on the grounds that there is no statute that grants the DNR the ability to set a limit on kept animals.

Lynda Cochart, another resident of Kewaunee and petitioner of the court case, was happy with the final decision. “It is a great day in Wisconsin when the future of so many of us outweighs the profits of so few,” she said.

Kinnard Farms did not say whether or not they will further pursue the case, but that they “respect” the decision.

“Our family remains committed to producing high-quality, nutritious milk and renewable natural gas while going the extra mile to protect our precious land and water resources,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue our ancestor's legacy of adopting sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.