Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that DNR can restrict industrial farm pollution

The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued rulings on Thursday in favor of Kewaunee County residents and environmental groups, stating that the Department of Natural Resources has the authority to do what is necessary to protect Wisconsin's waters from agricultural pollution.
The two court decisions hold that the DNR can impose a limit on the number of animals that can be kept, and regulate high-capacity wells. This is counter to the state Legislature’s arguments that a 2011 law, Act 21, prevents them from imposing permit restrictions.
“The good people of Kewaunee County have been putting up with increasingly dangerous drinking water due to bad agricultural practices for more than a decade. When all the facts were heard, the administrative law judge agreed there was indeed a ‘crisis’,” said Jodi Parins, a Kewaunee resident and petitioner, referring to the initial decision that ended up in the state's top court.
The first case began in 2012 when a group of residents of Kewaunee County and neighbors of Kinnard Farms Inc., a large concentrated animal feeding operation, filed a petition asking the DNR to review the farm’s water discharge permit. The residents believed that Kinnard Farms' permit for its town of Lincoln location did not do enough to protect water resources.
At the time, Kinnard Farms was applying to expand the farm with a second site and 3,000 additional cows.
This expansion required Kinnard to apply to the DNR for re-issuance of its permit to include both the original site and the proposed expansion. The DNR approved Kinnard's application without a maximum number of animals, off-site groundwater monitoring conditions and other regulations.
Residents and environmental group Clean Wisconsin expressed concerns that the proposed expansion would further contaminate the area’s groundwater and have long-lasting effects on private drinking wells. Further, they stated that the permit should require monitoring the water.
In 2014, an administrative law judge heard testimony during a four-day evidentiary hearing — including statements from experts who said that up to half of private wells in the town were contaminated and that 30% of them tested positive for E. coli bacteria. The judge agreed with the petitioners, deciding that the DNR had "clear regulatory authority" to require groundwater monitoring and set limits on the number of animals. After years of appeals and procedural delays, the case reached Wisconsin’s Supreme Court.
The second case, filed in 2018 by Clean Wisconsin and the Pleasant Lake Management District, contested the DNR's approval of high-capacity well applications made by Central Sands region farmers.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the two cases in April. After deliberation, the court issued decisions affirming DNR’s authority to consider the impact of high-capacity wells when it issues water-withdrawal permits and animal unit maximum conditions.
Justice Jill Karofsky wrote the majority opinion regarding the Kinnard Farms case, determining that the DNR "had the explicit authority" to impose the permit conditions. Justice Patience Roggensack dissented on the grounds that there is no statute that grants the DNR the ability to set a limit on kept animals.
Lynda Cochart, another resident of Kewaunee and petitioner of the court case, was happy with the final decision. “It is a great day in Wisconsin when the future of so many of us outweighs the profits of so few,” she said.
Kinnard Farms did not say whether or not they will further pursue the case, but that they “respect” the decision.
“Our family remains committed to producing high-quality, nutritious milk and renewable natural gas while going the extra mile to protect our precious land and water resources,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue our ancestor's legacy of adopting sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices.”
