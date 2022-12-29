Wisconsin State Journal readers will find a new E-edition today

The Wisconsin State Journal has moved to a new E-Edition, the digital replica of the printed newspaper.

Just like the earlier version, this new product will allow you to easily zoom in and out of the page for easier reading. You can also see previews of the previous and next page of the paper as you scroll.

Many of you receive an email each morning when the newspaper is ready to read on the E-Edition. That will continue, but it will take you to the new format.

You can also visit madison.com, log in and click on the button on the top right corner of the page that says “Read Today’s E-Edition.”

If you have bookmarked the old E-edition on your browser, please update it to madison.com/eedition.

For people who read the E-Edition on their phone, the old app will no longer be updated. Instead, you'll need to download the new Wisconsin State Journal app — which contains all the content on madison.com plus a link along the bottom of the screen to the new E-Edition. If you’re an Apple user, visit the Apple store at go.madison.com/eedition-apple.

If you are an Android user, you can download the app in the Google Play store at go.madison.com/eedition-android.