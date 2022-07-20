Wisconsin State Fair adds safety features for 2022

ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event that will be held Aug. 4-14 in suburban Milwaukee.
The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
There's a new carry-in bag policy this year. All bags must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags used for medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection.
Following bag inspections, fairgoers will walk through metal detectors that will be in place at every fair park entrance.
Fairgoers under 18 entering the Fair Park after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required.
Photos: First day of the Wisconsin State Fair
Siblings, from left, Evelyn Reinhardt, 10, Cassidy, 5, and Tanner, 7, of Merrill, sit above their family's Hereford pigs during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Kids from Wisconsin perform on stage at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Cream puffs are made in the Cream Puff Pavilion during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A performer entertains the crowd during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The Central Mall has been given a $3.8 million makeover that includes more shade, benches, green space and swings. The improvements include new water and sewer mains below and are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the historic grounds in West Allis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Frank and Lynn Gaziano, of Mount Prospect, Ill., have been coming to the Wisconsin State Fair for years. One of their first stops on Thursday was the cream puff pavilion.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Brodhead Dairy Queen Madeline McGuire, 15, challenges fairgoers with cheese questions during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Green County has 11 Dairy Queens at the fair, one from each major community.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Junior exhibitors, including Brannt Balfanz of Waterford, second from left, guide their swine in a showmanship competition during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. The 170th edition of the fair runs through Aug. 15.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Kids from Wisconsin will perform twice a day at this year's Wisconsin State Fair, but will not perform on Sunday, Aug. 15. On that day they will perform at Madison's Breese Stevens Field to close out their 2021 season.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Washington County FFA make sundaes to order in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Kristen Cappiello, left, and husband, Tony, at right, with their children Tony, 11, and Elizabeth, 9, of Hartland, eat roasted corn from the New Berlin Lions Club stand, which has been part of the fair experience since the late 1950s.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin State Fair goers ride the Skyglider, which offers up panoramic views of the historic fair grounds.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The Skyglider runs above the growing crowd at the Wisconsin State Fair, which has been held in West Allis since 1892. The fair, established in 1851 in Janesville, also has been held through the years in Milwaukee, Watertown, Madison and Fond du Lac.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stella Bloom, 15, of Mukwonago, waits with her Holland Lop rabbit, Licorice, for the showmanship competition during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin State Fair goers ride the WonderFair Wheel during the first day of the fair in West Allis.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Rickita Cannon, visiting from Florida, goes down the Giant Slide with her daughter, Grace, 6, during the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair. The slide is one of the most popular attractions at the fair.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Claire Lewallen, 14, of Amherst and a member of the Nelsonville Zippy Zees 4H Club, shows off Freya, an 18-month-old Flemish Giant, a 20 pound rabbit. Last week marked the first time for Lewallen showing at the Wisconsin State Fair.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
