Wisconsin sees highest COVID numbers since April; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'

Wisconsin saw its highest increase in single-day COVID-19 cases Friday since April and Dane County has been elevated from moderate to substantial risk for transmission.
The federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed Dane County as a 'substantial risk' for COVID transmission on Friday. The county had previously held a 'moderate risk' of virus transmission.
Public Health Madison and Dane County recorded a 120% increase in cases of the virus over the past two weeks. Despite the increase in positive cases, the number of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID have remained stable possibly due to the county's high rate of vaccination.
According to PHMDC, vaccines available in the U.S. work to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID, but are less effective in preventing mild symptomatic infection due to the virus - often referred to as 'breakthrough cases'.
With more than 67% of the Dane County population being fully vaccinated, an increasing number of new daily breakthrough cases are expected due to the presence of the highly transmissible delta variant. Unvaccinated people are still much more vulnerable, especially to severe COVID, the city-county health department said.
Just over 70% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the city-county health department.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, the highest since April 8, when the state health department recorded 1,049 new cases of the virus.
The COVID-19 case count had been on a steady decline between April and the end of June, but the state health department began to see an uptick in positive tests in July, possibly due to the new, more contagious delta variant.
The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens - the lowest it's been since March 2020 - and Friday.
This story will be updated
