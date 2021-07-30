 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin sees highest COVID numbers since April; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'
0 Comments
alert top story

Wisconsin sees highest COVID numbers since April; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'

  • 0

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

Wisconsin saw its highest increase in single-day COVID-19 cases Friday since April and Dane County has been elevated from moderate to substantial risk for transmission. 

The federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed Dane County as a 'substantial risk' for COVID transmission on Friday. The county had previously held a 'moderate risk' of virus transmission. 

Public Health Madison and Dane County recorded a 120% increase in cases of the virus over the past two weeks. Despite the increase in positive cases, the number of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID have remained stable possibly due to the county's high rate of vaccination.

According to PHMDC, vaccines available in the U.S. work to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID, but are less effective in preventing mild symptomatic infection due to the virus - often referred to as 'breakthrough cases'.

With more than 67% of the Dane County population being fully vaccinated, an increasing number of new daily breakthrough cases are expected due to the presence of the highly transmissible delta variant. Unvaccinated people are still much more vulnerable, especially to severe COVID, the city-county health department said. 

Just over 70% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the city-county health department. 

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, the highest since April 8, when the state health department recorded 1,049 new cases of the virus. 

The COVID-19 case count had been on a steady decline between April and the end of June, but the state health department began to see an uptick in positive tests in July, possibly due to the new, more contagious delta variant. 

The case count rose sharply between the beginning of July, when it was in the teens - the lowest it's been since March 2020 - and Friday. 

This story will be updated

Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality

To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out
Business News

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace
Business News

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future
Sponsored
sponsored

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future

  • 0

Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project
Business News

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access
Business News
topical

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up
Business News

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief
Sponsored
sponsored

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic
Business News
top story

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants
Food & Drink

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects
Local News

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery
Sponsored
sponsored

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery

  • 0

Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus. 

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub
Business News

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors
Business News

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."

Up Close & Musical
Sponsored
sponsored

Up Close & Musical

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall
Arts and Theater
top story

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it
Arts and Theater

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction. 

Sponsored
sponsored

Positioning for a post-pandemic world

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?
Local News
top story

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?

  • 0

"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
Local News
alert top story

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead

  • 0

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics