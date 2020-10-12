Wisconsin sees another COVID-19 outbreak in prison system

Another Wisconsin prison has a COVID-19 outbreak of more than 100 cases, the state Department of Corrections reported Monday.

Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility had 127 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Monday, according to DOC's data dashboard.

The outbreak comes as Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution are still in the midst of two massive outbreaks. As of Monday, Kettle Moraine had 412 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 346.

Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison. As of Friday, Sturtevant had a population of just 101 prisoners, while Racine had a population of 1,595 prisoners. On DOC's data dashboard, the facilities are counted as one prison.

On Sunday, the prison had only seven active cases among inmates after most recovered from an outbreak last month that peaked on Sept. 8 at 68 active cases. DOC reported the new surge on Monday.

At the end of September, the prison had seen a total of 116 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. By Monday, that figure had risen to a total of 246 positive cases.