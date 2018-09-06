Dane County and state officials are hoping that weeks of rain and subsequent flooding will qualify southern Wisconsin for a federal disaster declaration, making millions of dollars available for recovery.
“It really depends on FEMA’s definition of what’s occurred in the last two weeks,” said Josh Wescott, chief of staff for the Dane County Executive’s office. “We are hopeful they will view this as one incident.”
Wisconsin Emergency Management spokeswoman Lori Getter said the agency is tentatively planning to incorporate weather-related damages in a 20-county area that stretches from La Crosse to Manitowoc.
“We’re trying to do this as one big event,” she said. “We want to make sure we get as much assistance as we can.” She encouraged residents to report all damages to 211, even if they’ve already cleaned up the mess.
Damage estimates have topped $155 million in Dane County, where only about 2 percent of the damages to more than 1,540 residences are covered by flood insurance, according to the county.
Gov. Scott Walker tweeted Thursday that flooding and storms that began on Aug. 17 have caused $208.7 million in damage statewide, including $98.2 million in damage to homes, $40.8 million in damage to businesses and $69.6 million to public infrastructure.
Emergency officials say the tally is far from complete and those numbers will grow in the coming weeks. Walker’s spokeswoman, Amy Hasenberg, said surveyors will conduct a statewide damage assessment after flood waters recede. She said once that assessment is complete, the process to request a federal disaster declaration can take place.
Once a request is made, federal emergency officials make a recommendation to the president after they consider a number of factors, including the cost, the disaster’s impact, disaster history over the last year, the degree of trauma and the extent of insurance coverage as well as state assistance.
A federal disaster declaration would activate at least one of two major Federal Emergency Management Agency programs. One is designed to reimburse local governments for repairs. The other is designed to reimburse individuals for essential repairs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also offers a host of disaster assistance programs for farmers. Some are triggered by a disaster declaration from the USDA secretary or the president. Others don’t require a declaration.
Walker declared a statewide emergency on Aug. 29, triggering a number of state recovery programs.
The state Department of Administration, for example, is offering grants to help low- to moderate-income homeowners and businesses as well as help repair local infrastructure. Local governments can use state contracts to buy goods and services during recovery.
The Department of Children and Families offers one-time payments to low-income parents with at least one child in the house who are facing natural disasters. The money can be used to pay security deposits, stop an eviction or pay a utility bill.
The Department of Health Services is supplying test kits for private wells, food stamp users can request replacement benefits if they lost food during the flooding and the Department of Workforce Development can provide unemployment benefits to people whose employers have temporarily or permanently closed due to flooding.
River still rising
The Baraboo River in Sauk County was still on the rise Thursday, with the city of Baraboo not expecting to see the high-water mark of the latest flood until Saturday. The Wisconsin River is also rising at Portage, and won’t reach the high water mark until Sunday, officials said.
In North Freedom, the Baraboo River was over 23 feet deep Thursday morning, almost 5 feet above the record level set in July 2017, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding on Madison’s Isthmus continues to force some major streets to close while others are reduced to one lane. In a statement, the city also warned that “as the (Yahara) river and lake levels change over the next few weeks, paths near water bodies will periodically be under water.”
Madison Parks announced Yahara Hills Golf Courses will be closed Friday. Odana Hills Golf Course had the front nine open Thursday but the back nine closed, while Glenway and Monona were open.
Madison Public Library Director of Public Services Krissy Wick said the system has seen flooding-related damage to materials that had been checked out and were with patrons, and is “working with individuals on a case-by-case basis to make sure that they will not have to pay for these items out of pocket.”
Flash flooding
A warm and moist air mass spawned a series of flash floods and 19 tornadoes across southern Wisconsin from Aug. 17-27, according to the Weather Service.
The southwest corner of the state got hit again on Sept. 4-5 with storms producing 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour, triggering major flooding and mudslides.
Getter said many areas are reporting damages worse than in the historic floods of 2008.
“The needs are widespread,” she said. “All across southern Wisconsin. Communities have been hit hard.”