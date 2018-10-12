Wisconsin service men and women are being honored once again on a Christmas tree in the Executive Mansion, and the state's first couple want families to personalize the tree.
Gov. Scott Walker and Tonette Walker are inviting families of service members to send in ornaments dedicated to their loved ones, so they can be included on the "Tribute to the Troops" Christmas tree in the governor's mansion in Maple Bluff.
"This is a simple and beautiful way for all of us to honor and remember our men and women in service," Tonette Walker said.
The ornaments can be plain or fancy, and can be personalized to honor fallen military, those deployed overseas or any and all who've worn the uniform of the armed forces.
Ornaments, which will not be returned, should be sent by Nov. 9 to Deborah Severson, Wisconsin National Guard Service Member Support Division, 2400 Wright Street, Madison WI, 53704.
The Tribute to the Troops tree is one of many decorated Christmas trees that will be on display at the mansion, and the public is invited to see the trees.
Public tours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 8, and noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20.