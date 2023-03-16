Republican lawmakers began circulating a bill Thursday that would designate a lever-action rifle produced in northwestern Wisconsin as the state's official rifle.

The bill from state Reps. Dave Armstrong, Treig Pronschinske, and James Edming and Sen. Romaine Quinn would designate the Henry All-Weather .45-70 as Wisconsin's official state rifle.

The bill is symbolic only. But it would give the rifle and its manufacturer, Rice Lake-based Henry Repeating Arms, plenty of publicity and help the bill's authors score points with gun supporters. Armstrong is from Rice Lake; Quinn is from Cameron, about seven miles south of Rice Lake.

The company's Big Boy All-Weather Rifle won the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest in 2019. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is the state's largest business association and a staunch Republican ally.

At least nine other states, including Alaska, Arizona and Texas, have designated official state firearms, according to the National Rifle Association. North Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal to make the Winchester Model 1876 rifle that state's official firearm. One of the Legislature's handful of American Indian members, Democrat Jayme Davis, complained that the rifle was used to wipe out buffalo in the 1800s, robbing indigenous people of a key resource.

The bill's authors didn't immediately return messages left at their state Capitol offices on Thursday morning.

The group is seeking co-sponsors to sign on by March 24. Aides to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu didn't immediately respond to emails inquiring about the bill's prospects.

Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, also didn't immediately respond to an email asking if the governor would support the measure, but it appears unlikely that Evers would sign the bill into law if it gets to him.

The governor called a special legislative session in 2019 to pass bills creating universal background checks on gun purchasers and to allow judges to disarm people deemed to be a threat. Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out within seconds without taking any action on the measures.

Last year, Evers vetoed a set of GOP bills that would have expanded concealed carry rights.