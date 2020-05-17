Wisconsin reports over 350 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin has 356 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday, according to health officials.

The new cases bring the total across the state up to 12,543 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health Services reported. There have been 2,038 people hospitalized so far, putting the hospitalization rate at 16%.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin on Sunday, keeping the number of people who have died from the new coronavirus at 453. There were eight new deaths reported on Saturday and 11 on Friday.

Dane County reported 13 new cases Sunday, bringing the total up to 536, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. The first case of the new coronavirus in Dane County, which was also the state's first confirmed case, was reported on Feb. 5.

There have been 25 people who have died from COVID-19 across the county.

