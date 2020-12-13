Wisconsin reports 2,757 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 15 new deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 2,757 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total confirmed cases since the pandemic began up to 436,773.

The daily case count is lower than the seven-day average of 3,518 cases, but reporting of new cases is typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.

Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were also reported Sunday. The total deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now stands at 4,056. The statewide death count surpassed 4,000 for the first time Saturday.

