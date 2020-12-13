 Skip to main content
Wisconsin reports 2,757 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 15 new deaths
COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 2,757 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total confirmed cases since the pandemic began up to 436,773. 

The daily case count is lower than the seven-day average of 3,518 cases, but reporting of new cases is typically lower on Sundays and Mondays. 

Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were also reported Sunday. The total deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now stands at 4,056. The statewide death count surpassed 4,000 for the first time Saturday

