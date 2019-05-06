Gail Rice of Wisconsin Rapids brought home more than $38,000 on the "The Price is Right" game show on Monday, WSAW.com reported.
The mother of three and grandmother of seven, who has been watching the show faithfully since she was 7, won the "Showcase Showdown" and more, the station reported.
Her son surprised her on her 70th birthday in March with tickets to watch the show in person, and she bid successfully on a set of luggage for a chance to get on stage with host Drew Carey, where she won a trip to Italy, a trip to Austin, Texas and a new Nissan Versa car, the station reported.