Wisconsin pools struggle to find enough staff as lifeguard shortage affects pools nationwide

"The shortage has been felt at the Y as it has at every other pool, but we are managing through it, and it has not impacted our operations" he said.

Elaena Noffsinger, the manager of the Shorewood Hills Pool, said operations at the pool have not been affected by the staffing shortage, but that could change.

"It's a lot (of workers) who have secondary-type jobs," she said. "So there is a lot of working around other schedules."

Other local pools have not seen a shortage. Goodman Pool has not had trouble finding lifeguards this year, said Ann Shea, the public information officer for the Madison Parks Division. While there have been some reduced hours, Shea said Goodman Pool added two more days of swim lessons and will increase its hours for lap swimming.

But Goodman Pool may be an exception. B.J. Fisher, the American Lifeguard Association director of health and safety, estimated there is a 40% to 50% lifeguard staffing shortage nationwide.

“I’ve been a lifeguard since I was 15 … and I have never seen it this bad,” he said.