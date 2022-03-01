Wisconsin officials warn against fake charities claiming to support Ukraine

Wisconsin departments that support consumers are warning residents to be careful of charity scams targeting those who are trying to donate to help Ukrainians as Russia continues to attack their country.

The state departments of Financial Institutions and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection issued a release Tuesday urging consumers to research organizations before donating to them. The departments noted that websites for legitimate charities typically end with ".org" instead of ".com," and residents can look up charities by name at charitynavigator.org or www.give.org.

"Scammers see tragedies as a way to line their pockets at the expense of well-meaning citizens," said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. "Give generously to a charity if you are inclined, but always research an organization before sending money."

Fake charities often make high-pressure pitches over the phone, online or by mail, the department said. They can also use names and website addresses that are similar or nearly identical to those of major, reputable charities.

The departments offered the following tips for consumers:

Avoid donating cash or wiring money to people or organizations that you don't know.

Be wary of social media message, emails or text messages that claim to have exclusive information or photos. Clicking on links or attachments can expose your devices to viruses.

Be cautious of charities that have been created since the invasion of Ukraine started. Research who will administer the money, how it will be used and whether donations are tax-deductible.

If donating through a public fundraising website, review the site's safety and security policies.

If you're wondering whether a charity is legitimate, seek out contact information for the organization on your own rather than using the contact information provided in the pitch or search listing.

"We certainly encourage generosity to help the people in Ukraine but caution donors to avoid questionable appeals," said Michelle Knuese, administrator for DFI’s Division of Corporate and Consumer Services. "With a little research and a few precautions, you can help protect yourself from scammers and make sure you are donating to a legitimate charity."

