Black Hawk helicopter

Two UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters have been deployed by the Wisconsin National Guard to help in relief efforts in Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

 Wisconsin National Guard

The Wisconsin National Guard is sending a team of 12 soldiers and two medical evacuation helicopters to Florida to help in relief operations after Hurricane Michael tore through the state's panhandle region on Wednesday.

Gov. Scott Walker authorized the Army National Guard's response after getting a request from Florida for help.

The troops and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, both with hoist capabilities, were activated Wednesday for deployment.

"Assisting civil authorities during times of emergency is one of the core missions of the National Guard," said Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general.

Dunbar said the state's troops are ready to take on additional missions to support Florida and other states affected by Michael.

The troops and helicopters are based in West Bend.

The Florida deployment continues a busy fall for the medevac units from West Bend, with multiple crews recently returning to Wisconsin after helping in North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

