Wisconsin Memorial Day commemorations move online amid pandemic

Each Memorial Day, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs welcomes hundreds of visitors to cemeteries across the state to commemorate the lives of veterans. But this year, ceremonies will take place online in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The WDVA launched the website wisvetsmemorialday2020.com for an online, statewide Memorial Day observance in an effort to maintain social-distancing guidelines.

Gov. Tony Evers will join WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar for the online commemoration, which will include links to help Wisconsinites honor veterans who have died, as well as tools to encourage public participation.

“We will still honor and express our sincerest gratitude" to those in the armed forces "who died in defense of our nation and our values with a beautiful online ceremony,” Kolar said in a statement. “Be assured that while we cannot gather, we will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a worthy manner.”