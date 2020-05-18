You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Memorial Day commemorations move online amid pandemic
Memorial Day

After scattering rose petals at the graves of Union soldiers, Leigh Barczi, of Madison, prays during Memorial Day ceremonies in 2018 at Forest Hill Cemetery on Madison's Near West Side. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Each Memorial Day, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs welcomes hundreds of visitors to cemeteries across the state to commemorate the lives of veterans. But this year, ceremonies will take place online in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The WDVA launched the website wisvetsmemorialday2020.com for an online, statewide Memorial Day observance in an effort to maintain social-distancing guidelines. 

Gov. Tony Evers will join WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar for the online commemoration, which will include links to help Wisconsinites honor veterans who have died, as well as tools to encourage public participation.

“We will still honor and express our sincerest gratitude" to those in the armed forces "who died in defense of our nation and our values with a beautiful online ceremony,” Kolar said in a statement. “Be assured that while we cannot gather, we will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a worthy manner.”

Speakers, music and history will be included in the online event. The department asks residents across Wisconsin to join the WDVA in playing taps in their homes, on their porches or in their yards on Memorial Day as a part of the national Moment of Remembrance. Participants can also find a printable American flag on the website to color and tape to their windows.

The department will hold no public gatherings, but arrangements have been made to place flags on veterans' graves.

Cemeteries will remain open from sunrise to sunset daily, but the WDVA encourages visitors to stay far apart from one another and to consider visiting on another day when there may be fewer visitors.

