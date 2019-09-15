A media company that owns television stations in Wisconsin is partnering with a longtime farm charity on a live 18-hour telethon to raise money for struggling farmers.
Quincy Media and Farm Aid have scheduled the event for Friday. It will include anchors and reporters from WKOW in Madison, WAOW in Wausau, WXOW in La Crosse, WQOW in Eau Claire and KBJR in Superior.
Volunteers will be answering phones throughout the day, collecting donations to provide support, emergency relief and other resources for family farmers in the region.
Farm Aid's annual music festival is scheduled Saturday at Alpine Valley Theatre in East Troy. The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Bonnie Raitt, among others.
Donations can be made online anytime at www.farmaid.org/wisfarm or over the phone on Friday at 833-947-3276. Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Online donations will be available beginning Wednesday until Sunday.