Wisconsin man surpasses world push-up record but is adding to the total

A Wisconsin man appears to have broken the world record for push-ups in a year in his effort to raise money for the families of fallen first responders.

Nate Carroll of Winneconne completed his 1,500,231st push-up Sunday at the 50 yard line during halftime of the 48th annual Fun City Bowl, a football game between New York City first responders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And while the record still needs to be verified by the Guinness Book of World Records and the Record Holders Republic Registry of Official World Records, Carroll is continuing to add to his total. He has until June 13 to complete a year of push-ups. He averages more than 4,100 pushups a day but has done as many as 7,000 on some days to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, created following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was an honor to set a new world record here in New York in front of members of the (New York Police Department, New York Fire Department and Port Authority Police Department) and other first responders," Carroll said in a statement released late Sunday by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. "I want this record to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many heroes that tragic day.”