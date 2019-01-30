Wisconsin, along with much of the Midwest, is colder than Antarctica on Wednesday.
Despite all of the headlines pointing this out, this isn't much of a surprise since it's summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Some of the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station's most mild temperatures occur in January.
Researchers at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory — a National Science Foundation-supported project led by UW-Madison that is known for its astronomical breakthroughs — are fairly accustomed to the life-threatening cold temperatures seizing Wisconsin this week. Wind chills have plunged the Madison area to temperatures that feel like minus 50 degrees.
Two of those scientists, Benjamin Eberhardt and Kathrin Mallot, offered cold-weather advice to Wisconsinites and shared what summer life is like in Antarctica.
Eberhardt, of Frankfurt, Germany, is spending the entire year at the South Pole working as one of two people running the IceCube Neutrino Telescope.
Mallot, an astrophysicist from Berlin, Germany, is also there for all of 2019. She is in charge of maintenance and data-taking for IceCube.
At the time of their email correspondence with the Wisconsin State Journal Tuesday evening, the current temperature at the South Pole was minus 27 degrees and the average for the week was expected to be minus 28 degrees.
What's it like working at the South Pole?
Mallot: It is a very unique work place. Not just because of the extreme cold, but also because the sun only sets and rises once per year and we're pretty isolated from the rest of the world. This is my first time in Antarctica. I arrived on the 1st of November 2018 and will be staying until roughly the 15th November 2019. During summer (which lasts roughly from November to Mid-February) we are about 120-140 people on station. In winter we will only be about 40.
Eberhardt: All life and work happens in one building. Everything that happens here needs to be carefully planned. If we needed a tool which we do not have on site, it might be very hard to get and take a long time to arrive. Currently we have 24 hours of sunlight. After a long sunset in April, we will have constant darkness for a couple of months. Food is really good. Fresh fruit and vegetables are rare and will not be available during winter at all except the small amounts that we will grow in our own greenhouse. Duties vary a lot from day to day depending on work requests we get from Madison, or local experiment issues we have to resolve. As "winterovers" we also help out with station operations, like fuel supply, greenhouse planting, or washing dishes. I usually spend about 2 hours per day outside.
What do people who've never been there not understand about Antartica?
Eberhardt: Working at South Pole is not only hard because of the temperatures which might get as low as -103 in winter, but also due to the thin atmosphere. In winter we are very isolated, at that time it would be more difficult and time consuming to leave South Pole station than the International Space Station.
Mallot: Antarctica works on its own schedule. It is not uncommon for planes to be delayed 5-6 days because of the harsh weather conditions. Especially at South Pole this is noticeable because everything here has to be flown in by plane.
Where'd you grow up and what were winters normally like for you?
Mallot: I grew up close to the Alps in France. Our winters were pretty mild, rarely reaching 0 degrees.
Eberhardt: It usually does not go below 23 degrees. Snow is super rare in the central region of Germany and it seems to get less and less every year.
What are your thoughts on Antartica being warmer than Wisconsin right now?
Mallot: One has to keep in mind that this is the hottest time of the year for us. The other thing is that this is a very, very dry environment, so that the same temperature here and in Wisconsin may feel a lot colder for you than for us.
Eberhardt: It's summer here! To me, being from Germany, it is pretty impressive that it gets that cold in Wisconsin. At matching temperatures it might feel even worse than here as we are in a very, very dry environment.
Any tips for staying warm?
Mallot: Stay inside! Joking aside, the best options probably are to dress in many layers and avoid cotton as it looses its warming properties when it gets wet.
Eberhardt: As everywhere, layering and protecting from wind. Temperatures over Summer have been pretty stable, so I got used to a specific way of dressing. It is getting colder now and I am rethinking my layers.