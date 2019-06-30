The Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and the Madison Arts Commission are teaming up to create street art to boost interest in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.
Science to Street Art is expected to result in the production of some five science-related murals placed throughout the city, with an emphasis on placing them in poorer, more ethnically diverse areas.
During September workshops, UW-Madison scientists and local and national streets artists will design murals on themes including molecular structure, astrophysics and diversity in science. The exact number of murals will depend on how much money WID is able to raise.
“This initiative is close to my heart as the Science to Street Art idea is based on my own personal experiences growing up in Madison as a woman of color and experiences that many people of color, and people from different cultures, encounter in a western educational system,” said Ginger Ann Contreras, executive director of WID's Illuminating Discovery Hub, which is spearheading the project.
“Further, visual arts in many cultures is a tool for teaching through storytelling,” Contreras said.
The project consists of two parts. First, public art will be commissioned, designed and painted by local artists and scientists. Second, a festival will feature workshops fusing the art to science-based curriculum.
The point is to spotlight and further interest in STEAM education, which blends science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.
The festival runs from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18 and will include free outdoor science and street art activities.
Artists interested in creating murals should apply with WID by July 22 at go.madison.com/street-art.
Selected artists will be paid up to $2,000 per mural.