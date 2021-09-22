Wisconsin health officials urge residents to mask up and vaccinate to fight rising Delta variant

“The really core message is you are much, much less likely to be hospitalized if you are fully vaccinated,” Timberlake said.

The CDC is currently in the process of working on guidance for providing vaccination booster shots. The CDC is expected to make an announcement regarding guidelines and recommendations in the coming days, but it is widely assumed that seniors will be among the primary group of people most in need of vaccine booster shots.

“We’re all certainly watching the work of the CDC committee,” Timberlake said. “We’re thinking of older adults and making sure they can get booster doses administered.”

Timberlake wants to remind people, however, that while boosters may be necessary or available soon, many people still remain completely unvaccinated who are eligible to receive a vaccine.

“We still have thousands of people eligible today for their first shot and we want to make sure we prioritize that, especially for our kids 12 and up,” Timberlake said.

As mass gatherings such as football games and concerts begin to come back, and in-person school is in full swing, getting vaccinated, masking up and being vigilant are the answers to staving off the pandemic, Westergaard said.

“We have an incredibly potent tool to prevent deaths, and that’s vaccination,” Westergaard said. “So that’s the number one message…...This pandemic is not going to last forever. This surge is not going to last forever. Any case we can prevent is going to accelerate the time when this surge can plateau…..If we work hard and make smart choices, we can.”