Wisconsin health officials urge residents to mask up and vaccinate to fight rising Delta variant

The rate of COVID-19 infections, driven heavily by the Delta variant, have increased by several hundred percent over the course of the last few months in Wisconsin. According to data provided Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of September 21, 2021 there were 2,723 new confirmed cases added to the system (of data tracking weekly infections) for a 7-day average of 2,857 COVID-19 cases per day.
By comparison, three months ago, on June 21, 2021, there were 100 new confirmed cases added to the system for a 7-day average of 69 cases per day.
Most alarming is the number of COVID-19 infections among youths. In the week of September 12, 2021 there were 1,540 Wisconsin kids aged 9-13 and 1,407 kids aged 14-17 who had confirmed cases by symptom onset or diagnosis as opposed to 19 kids aged 9-13, and 26 kids aged 14-17 who were confirmed cases on June 13.
“Cases are continuing to rise among kids,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “Kids live in families and families live in communities. When kids get sick with COVID-19, they can spread it to others who can develop symptoms even if the kids themselves don’t get sick.”
During the press briefing, which included Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, Timberlake made it clear that Wisconsin is on a steep uphill climb in terms of COVID-19 cases as a result of the Delta variant.
“We must increase the urgency of what we all know works against the Delta variant,” Timberlake said.
Westergaard agreed, telling the media in attendance that “The Delta variant came in and really changed everything. We have not seen a turning of the corner. We’ve seen some southern states have the same issue as India, where the Delta surge has been worse than the original surge was in Fall 2020.”
As a result, DHS is imploring Wisconsin residents to continue to follow practices that have been in place since last year in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wearing masks, avoiding mass gatherings, social distancing, and, most importantly according to DHS, getting vaccinated are the ways in which Wisconsin can avoid further devastation by the Delta variant.
“The good news is we know how to do this,” Timberlake said. “We have to use all the tools in our toolbox to combat the Delta variant as layers of protection against this disease. These must be used consistently and universally. We need to make sure we’re getting our kids vaccinated and make sure that everyone who is working with young kids gets vaccinated as well.”
Timberlake said that in schools especially, masks need to be worn regardless of a person’s vaccination status and that staff and students who may have been infected need to be quarantined. Kids need to be kept home from school when they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
“All of these strategies together are what it takes to keep our schools working,” Timberlake said.
All three of the vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) have been clinically proven to be effective against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
Kids aged 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated and there is talk of Pfizer rolling out a vaccine that is safe for children aged 5-12.
“The rate of vaccination in kids is lower than we would like it to be,” Timberlake said. “That’s where we need to continue to hone in.”
Westergaard doubled down on the need for eligible children to be vaccinated and for every school district to be following universal guidelines for safety.
“The transition to (kids being in) school is part of the trend,” Westergaard said of the rising numbers. “There is no reason why schools shouldn’t be using all the layers of protection like universal masking and vaccination. It should be the norm to do those things, not left up to personal decisions. Failing to do all we know how to do to keep schools safe is part of the trend (in increasing numbers).”
The Delta variant has, in some rare cases, “broken through” the vaccine and people who have been fully vaccinated have developed minor symptoms of infection. But having the protective layer of the vaccine has been shown to provide enough protection to stave off extreme, life threatening symptoms and hospitalization caused by COVID-19, Timberlake said.
“The really core message is you are much, much less likely to be hospitalized if you are fully vaccinated,” Timberlake said.
The CDC is currently in the process of working on guidance for providing vaccination booster shots. The CDC is expected to make an announcement regarding guidelines and recommendations in the coming days, but it is widely assumed that seniors will be among the primary group of people most in need of vaccine booster shots.
“We’re all certainly watching the work of the CDC committee,” Timberlake said. “We’re thinking of older adults and making sure they can get booster doses administered.”
Timberlake wants to remind people, however, that while boosters may be necessary or available soon, many people still remain completely unvaccinated who are eligible to receive a vaccine.
“We still have thousands of people eligible today for their first shot and we want to make sure we prioritize that, especially for our kids 12 and up,” Timberlake said.
As mass gatherings such as football games and concerts begin to come back, and in-person school is in full swing, getting vaccinated, masking up and being vigilant are the answers to staving off the pandemic, Westergaard said.
“We have an incredibly potent tool to prevent deaths, and that’s vaccination,” Westergaard said. “So that’s the number one message…...This pandemic is not going to last forever. This surge is not going to last forever. Any case we can prevent is going to accelerate the time when this surge can plateau…..If we work hard and make smart choices, we can.”