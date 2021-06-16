Wisconsin health officials now tracking 'new variant of concern,' urge further COVID-19 vaccination

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now tracking a new variant of COVID-19, the Delta variant, as a "variant of concern" in the state and is encouraging residents to keep getting vaccinated to protect against its spread.

The Delta strain, which is the variant scientists believe is fueling the COVID-19 surge in the United Kingdom, was previously listed as a variant of interest but has now been elevated to a variant of concern, DHS said.

That's because the Delta variant is more contagious than COVID-19 and vaccines might be less effective against it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Antibody treatments also have the potential to be less effective against the Delta variant, which was first identified in India in October 2020.

Since April, 26 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Wisconsin. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said it's important for residents to get vaccinated so COVID-19 doesn't mutate into something that the vaccines are even less effective against.

“We urge Wisconsinites to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting vaccinated," Timberlake said. "The sooner people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the less opportunity for the virus to keep mutating.”