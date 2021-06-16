Wisconsin health officials now tracking new COVID-19 'variant of concern'

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now tracking a new variant of COVID-19, the Delta variant, as a "variant of concern" in the state and is encouraging residents to keep getting vaccinated to protect against its spread.

The Delta strain, which officials say is fueling the COVID-19 surge in the United Kingdom, was previously listed as a variant of interest but has now been elevated to a variant of concern, DHS said.

That's because the Delta variant is more contagious than COVID-19 and vaccines might be less effective against it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Antibody treatments also have the potential to be less effective against the Delta variant, which was first identified in India in October 2020.

DHS said the vaccines available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta variant. It's unclear whether the variant has an impact on how severe of a case someone might get.