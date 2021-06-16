 Skip to main content
Wisconsin health officials now tracking new COVID-19 'variant of concern'
Wisconsin health officials now tracking new COVID-19 'variant of concern'

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now tracking a new variant of COVID-19, the Delta variant, as a "variant of concern" in the state and is encouraging residents to keep getting vaccinated to protect against its spread. 

The Delta strain, which officials say is fueling the COVID-19 surge in the United Kingdom, was previously listed as a variant of interest but has now been elevated to a variant of concern, DHS said.

That's because the Delta variant is more contagious than COVID-19 and vaccines might be less effective against it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Antibody treatments also have the potential to be less effective against the Delta variant, which was first identified in India in October 2020. 

DHS said the vaccines available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta variant. It's unclear whether the variant has an impact on how severe of a case someone might get. 

Since April, 26 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Wisconsin. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said it's important for residents to get vaccinated so COVID-19 doesn't mutate into something that the vaccines are even less effective against. 

“We urge Wisconsinites to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting vaccinated," Timberlake said. "The sooner people get vaccinated against COVID-19, the less opportunity for the virus to keep mutating.”

Timberlake said an increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in the state are variants of concern.

The Wisconsin health department has been tracking the Delta variant and is going to start reporting case counts Thursday. The department is tracking five other variants of concern in the state. 

There are three classes of COVID-19 variants: variants of interest, variants of concern and variants of high consequence. No COVID-19 variants in existence have risen to the level of high consequence, which would show significant resistance to the vaccines and result in increased hospitalizations, according to the CDC. 

But even the newest variant of concern, the Delta variant, is wreaking havoc in the U.K. The highly contagious Delta variant made up more than 90% of the U.K.'s new COVID-19 cases and led to the delay of England's reopening as cases rise. 

Health officials worry that the Delta variant could become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., threatening to reverse declining case counts. The Delta variant is around 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, the current dominant strain in the U.S., according to Public Health England

On Tuesday, DHS reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and a seven-day average of 90 daily cases, the lowest seven-day average since March 26, 2020. Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported. 

