Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers halting prison admissions to prevent COVID-19 spread

The county is rescheduling proceedings for criminal cases that involve defendants who are awaiting court dates outside of the jail, or holding those hearing via telephone or video conference. So the jail shouldn't be getting that many new inmates as a result of new prison sentences.

Dane County Judge Nicholas McNamara said Evers’ decision is "reasonable under the current circumstances" and probably a "great" choice to protect public health.

But McNamara said crowding could become a problem in the long term if the public health crisis continues for months or a year. If people keep getting arrested, and they aren't let out on bail while they wait for court, the county jail populations will slowly start to increase, he said.

"It’s just a reality that one of the release valves for the jail populations are the prisons, and that’s been closed," McNamara said. "If this was a forever situation, the jails would practically fill up."

Mahoney said “there are probably people starting Monday” who were scheduled to be taken out of the Dane County Jail and into prison. Other county jails have dozens of inmates who were supposed to be transferred, he said.

Populations need to stay low