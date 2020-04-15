Wisconsin FFA State Convention postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This year's Wisconsin FFA State Convention has been postponed indefinitely to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Wisconsin Association of FFA announced Wednesday.

The convention was supposed to be held June 15-18. The association said in a statement that it hopes to reschedule for sometime later in the summer, but has not set a date yet. The convention expo, which had been scheduled for June 17, has been canceled.

An initial "online experience" for FFA members will still take place in June. The association and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation said they will update members with more details about that virtual event and with when the in-person convention might be rescheduled for.

"We thank the entire FFA Family for their patience and understanding as we make this transition for the safety of our convention attendees, their families, and the general public," the foundation said.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA is an organization focused on providing agricultural education and career skills for students. Statewide, it has 250 chapters with more than 20,000 members. Each chapter is organized at local school districts.