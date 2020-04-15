You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin FFA State Convention postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak
Wisconsin FFA State Convention postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak

FFA members attend convention

Reedsburg FFA members, from front left, Kale Meyer, Brock Pelton, Matthew Ryherd; back row, Kendra McCann, Samantha Even, Kayla Greenwood, at the Wisconsin FFA Convention in 2017 where they attended leadership workshops, participated in business sessions, elected a new state officer team and supported award winners. This year, the convention has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

 NICK CASEY/Contributed

This year's Wisconsin FFA State Convention has been postponed indefinitely to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Wisconsin Association of FFA announced Wednesday. 

The convention was supposed to be held June 15-18. The association said in a statement that it hopes to reschedule for sometime later in the summer, but has not set a date yet. The convention expo, which had been scheduled for June 17, has been canceled. 

An initial "online experience" for FFA members will still take place in June. The association and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation said they will update members with more details about that virtual event and with when the in-person convention might be rescheduled for. 

"We thank the entire FFA Family for their patience and understanding as we make this transition for the safety of our convention attendees, their families, and the general public," the foundation said. 

The Wisconsin Association of FFA is an organization focused on providing agricultural education and career skills for students. Statewide, it has 250 chapters with more than 20,000 members. Each chapter is organized at local school districts. 

Also supporting the convention is the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a nonprofit that connects organizations, companies and individuals who share a goal of advancing agriculture. 

The state convention features contests for students and opportunities to connect with agriculture leaders. Each year it has about 3,500 attendees. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

