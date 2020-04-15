Wisconsin FFA State Convention postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak

This year's Wisconsin FFA State Convention has been postponed indefinitely to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Wisconsin Association of FFA announced Wednesday.
The convention was supposed to be held June 15-18. The association said in a statement that it hopes to reschedule for sometime later in the summer, but has not set a date yet. The convention expo, which had been scheduled for June 17, has been canceled.
An initial "online experience" for FFA members will still take place in June. The association and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation said they will update members with more details about that virtual event and with when the in-person convention might be rescheduled for.
"We thank the entire FFA Family for their patience and understanding as we make this transition for the safety of our convention attendees, their families, and the general public," the foundation said.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA is an organization focused on providing agricultural education and career skills for students. Statewide, it has 250 chapters with more than 20,000 members. Each chapter is organized at local school districts.
Also supporting the convention is the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a nonprofit that connects organizations, companies and individuals who share a goal of advancing agriculture.
The state convention features contests for students and opportunities to connect with agriculture leaders. Each year it has about 3,500 attendees.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.