Wisconsin FFA alumni group to hold hybrid meeting; one-day event will be in Green Bay and online

Members of the Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Association will be able to attend this year’s annual meeting in person or online.

The organization has scheduled a hybrid one-day meeting for Feb. 13 at the KI Convention Center & Hyatt Regency in Green Bay that will also be streamed online for those not attending in person.

“We want to make it as comfortable for people as possible,” said executive director Cheryl Steinbach.

Steinbach said the organization, which has about 26,000 members, is working with the hotel on health protocols and attendees will be expected to follow CDC and health department guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. She said in-person meetings could be canceled if health officials advise it's not safe.

Steinbach said the decision to hold a hybrid event was spurred by the organization’s bylaws, which require the annual meeting to be held in February.

“We can’t wait out the whole pandemic,” she said.

Traditional convention auctions will be replaced by a single online auction Feb. 1-14. The auction is the 49-year-old organization’s primary fundraiser.