Wisconsin favorite J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' in February
Wisconsin favorite J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' in February

J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt will host the long-running sketch comedy show for the first time on Feb. 1.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

J.J. Watt, the former UW Madison athlete and current Houston Texans defensive end, is taking his act to New York, where he'll be hosting "Saturday Night Live" Feb. 1.

It will be the Pewaukee native's first time hosting the show, although he has had bit parts in other productions. 

Watt co-hosted the 2016 CMT Music Awards with sports reporter Erin Andrews. He also played parts in the motion picture "Bad Moms" and the war drama "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" in the same year. He appeared as himself in an episode of "New Girl" in 2015 and a few episodes of "The League" in 2014.

He will be the 27th athlete to host "Saturday Night Live," according to the Houston Texans. A three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Watt is the 11th person to host who has played in the NFL. The most recent was Eli Manning in 2012.

In August, Watt returned to his home state and participated in the decades-old Green Bay tradition of jumping on a child's bike for a short ride to the practice field when the Packers and Texans practiced together before an exhibition game. Hundreds of fans were outside of Lambeau Field ahead of the game wearing red or blue Watt jerseys, and a few even wore Packers jerseys with his name on the back.

After a dominating college career at UW-Madison, Watt was drafted by the Texans in the first round in 2011 and has been an NFL star since. 

Watt played eight games last year before a pectoral injury took him out for the season, according to the Texans. He returned to the field in January to play in two playoff games. 

