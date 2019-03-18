Wisconsin’s state energy efficiency program is offering additional financial help to farmers whose barn roofs collapsed under heavy snow.
Farmers doing natural disaster-related repairs can get an additional 25 percent in rebates from Focus on Energy to replace lights, waterers, fans and other equipment with energy-efficient models that will save them money over the long haul.
UW Extension agents estimate more than 200 farms had buildings damaged or destroyed by heavy snow and high winds in late February. That includes almost every farm in Trempealeau County.
FOE spokesman John Beard said farms hit by spring flooding could also qualify for the energy efficiency bonus.
The program will increase existing rebates by 25 percent for qualifying farmers. For example, instead of $60, a farmer rebuilding from a weather-related disaster could receive $75 to install an LED fixture.
Farmers will also have access to an energy advisor who can identify potential equipment upgrades and help calculate potential savings.
According to FOE, an LED fixture can save about $100 per year compared to a traditional incandescent light. Farmers can also realize savings from zero-energy waterers and high-efficiency fans.
To qualify for the bonus offer, farmers must:
• Need reconstruction related to a natural disaster in 2019
• Be a customer of one of the 107 Wisconsin utilities who participate in Focus on Energy
• Apply by June 1
• Complete any projects and submit incentive paperwork by Nov. 30
Farmers can apply or learn more at www.focusonenergy.com or by calling 888-947-7828.