Wisconsin DOC says it doesn't know how 3 more prisoners contracted COVID-19

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Wednesday that it doesn't know how three more inmates in its prison system contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Last Thursday, DOC confirmed its first case of a prisoner with the virus. On Sunday, it confirmed three more inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

DOC said it believes the first inmate was exposed to COVID-19 while on a trip outside of Columbia Correctional Institution. DOC spokeswoman Anna Neal would not specify the nature of the trip because of privacy protections.

When asked how, when and where the other three inmates may have come into contact with COVID-19, Neal wouldn't go into detail.

"We are unable to speculate as to how these individuals may have contracted the virus, but can confirm they have not left the institutions recently," Neal said in a Wednesday email.

One of the three new cases was also at Columbia Correctional Institution, where the first prisoner tested positive. Three employees there have also tested positive for the disease.

