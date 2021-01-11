Wisconsin DOC reveals which prisons have had COVID-19 deaths for first time

For the first time Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections revealed which state prisons have had COVID-19-related inmate deaths.

DOC had previously reported only a running total of COVID-19 deaths with no information on where they happened.

"Our agency has and continues to strive for transparency while also maintaining the appropriate levels of privacy for staff and those in our care," DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement.

So far, 12 of DOC's 36 adult correctional facilities have had at least one death because of COVID-19. A total of 25 inmates have died.

The new data still does not include when the deaths occurred. The number of inmate hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has also not been released.

DOC reports inmate deaths as COVID-19-related after a medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.

More prisoners may have already died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until authorities confirm it — which can take weeks or even months.