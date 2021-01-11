Wisconsin DOC reveals which prisons have had COVID-19 deaths for first time

For the first time Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections revealed which state prisons have had COVID-19-related inmate deaths.
DOC had previously reported only a running total of COVID-19 deaths with no information on where they happened.
"Our agency has and continues to strive for transparency while also maintaining the appropriate levels of privacy for staff and those in our care," DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement.
So far, 12 of DOC's 36 adult correctional facilities have had at least one death because of COVID-19. A total of 25 inmates have died.
The new data still does not include when the deaths occurred. The number of inmate hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has also not been released.
DOC reports inmate deaths as COVID-19-related after a medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.
More prisoners may have already died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until authorities confirm it — which can take weeks or even months.
All of the prisons that have had coronavirus-related deaths have had massive outbreaks with hundreds of cases among prisoners.
The two prisons with the most deaths are Oshkosh Correctional Institution and Waupun Correctional Institution, which have each had four COVID-19-related inmate deaths. Oshkosh has had a total of 1,029 COVID-19 cases among inmates since the pandemic began, and Waupun has had 719.
Stanley Correctional Institution and Redgranite Correctional Institution have each had three COVID-19 deaths among prisoners. Stanley has had 365 COVID-19 cases, while Redgranite has had 360.
Racine Correctional Institution, Fox Lake Correctional Institution and Dodge Correction Institution have had two coronavirus-related inmate deaths each.
Racine Correctional/Sturtevant Transitional Facility has had the largest outbreak in the entire state prison system with 1,168 total cases. Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison.
Fox Lake has had the third largest outbreak and Dodge the fifth, with 893 cases and 724 cases, respectively.
Five prisons — Kettle Moraine, Oakhill, Green Bay, Prairie du Chien and Taycheedah correctional institutions — have had one COVID-19-related inmate death.
This story will be updated.