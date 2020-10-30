Wisconsin DOC releases data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead

Up until now, DOC had not been disclosing or confirming COVID-19-related deaths, citing privacy laws. DOC would confirm that an inmate had died, but not whether that person had been infected with COVID-19.

Why the delay?

DOC did not immediately respond to a question about why it has taken so long to release information on the deaths.

"We have and will continue to be as transparent as possible within the laws governing protection of the private health information of those in our care," Carr said in the statement.

There is a delay between when a death occurs and when DOC can report it as being related to COVID-19.

DOC spokesman John Beard has said that DOC does not determine the cause of an inmate’s death or any contributing factors to the death. That's the job of local medical examiners and coroners.