Wisconsin DOC has released nearly 1,600 inmates so far to combat COVID-19 spread

"It did absolutely nothing to reduce the population of the correctional system, the prison system," Muth said.

A total of 20 prisoners across four DOC facilities had tested positive for the new coronavirus as of Thursday. A total of 24 DOC employees had self-reported testing positive, also as of Thursday.

Muth said the best way to prevent further spread is to reduce prison populations so social distancing can be adequately followed in DOC's overcrowded facilities, some of which are operating at 140% or 150% of their designed capacity.

Ben Turk — a volunteer with Forum for Understanding Prisons, a nonprofit that advocates for inmates — said he'd like to see DOC's release mechanisms be used more robustly.

"It doesn’t feel like they’re really in emergency mode yet," Turk said.

According to DOC, Certain Earned Release and parole hearings are the only two powers the department has to release prisoners, and they're only available to a limited number of individuals. For earned release, inmates must have been sentenced between 2009 and 2011. To be paroled, prisoners must have been sentenced before December 1999.