Wisconsin DHS recorded more than 150,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19
The state surpassed a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 150,236 cumulative confirmed cases of the virus Sunday. 

Of those cases 8,389 were hospitalized and 1,465 died; 119,747 recovered and 1,688,113 people were tested. Health officials recorded an increase of 2,676 new cases Sunday over the previous day. 

The Department of Health Services recorded more than 50,000 cases in just three weeks as the pandemic surged across the state. 

Public Health Madison and Dane County recorded 11,381 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 and of those 427 were hospitalized and 44 died; 213,462 people have been tested in Dane County . 

