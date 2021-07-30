Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to delta variant; Dane County elevated to 'substantial transmission'

Just over 70% of Dane County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, according to PHMDC.

Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic by stopping the spread of delta variant, Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

"The proportion of sequenced tests that are the delta variant is high in our state, and high throughout our country. We know the spread is related to that variant. And when we look at the data, it is important to remember that increased spread also increases the danger of new variants developing," she said.

Just over 49% of Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 52% had received at least one dose as of Friday.

From mid July to Tuesday, state-wide hospitalizations due to COVID have increased 51% and, according to the DHS, that number is expected to grow. During that same period of time, the number of COVID patients in hospital intensive care units saw a 57% increase. DHS expects that number to grow as well.

The COVID-19 case count had been on a steady decline between April and the end of June, but the state health department began to see an uptick in positive tests in July, due to the new, more contagious delta variant.