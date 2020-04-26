Wisconsin COVID-19 death total hits 272 with 6 new deaths

A total of 272 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin with six new deaths reported by health officials Sunday.
The state Department of Health Services also reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin up to 5,911.
Of those infected, 1,397 people, or 24%, have been hospitalized.
The update comes after the largest single-day rise in cases on Saturday, when 331 new positive cases were confirmed in the state.
In Dane County, a total of 401 positive cases and 21 deaths had been reported as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
