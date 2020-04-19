Wisconsin COVID-19 death total hits 220 with 9 new deaths reported

A total of 220 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin so far after nine more deaths were reported Sunday.
The state Department of Health Services also reported 147 new confirmed cases as of Sunday, bringing the total in the state to 4,346 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
There have been 1,190 people hospitalized across the state.
Dane County reported a total of 363 confirmed cases and 20 deaths as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
