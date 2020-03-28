You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 989
0 comments
alert top story

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 989

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 coronavirus generic file photo

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Nearly 150 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported Saturday in  Wisconsin as the total number of cases in the state approaches 1,000.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 989 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease. COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 13. The state reported 842 cases on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Dane County rose from 158 on Friday to 164 on Saturday morning, according to Public Health of Madison and Dane County. 

Young adults have accounted for most of the confirmed cases, as 90 people between the ages of 20 and 44 have tested positive countywide. A total of 3,316 tests have been administered.  

The county is still reporting one death from COVID-19, the highly transmissible respiratory disease that has upended life in the U.S. and much of the world. 

UW-Madison on Friday told students who traveled over spring break to quarantine themselves for two weeks, whether or not they have symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

Multiple students have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from spring break, University Health Services said in a letter to UW-Madison students on Friday.  

"It is imperative that you observe a 14-day self-quarantine," said G. Patrick Kelly, interim medical director of the student health center. "You should not report to work, nor should you travel to a different location."

The letter offered guidelines for self-quarantining, including frequent hand-washing and not going out in public. It also includes "self-isolation instructions" for students who have symptoms, including measures such as staying in your room and keeping away from partners, roommates and pets as much as possible, and using your own bathroom, if you have one.

While encouraging students who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 -- fatigue, cough, fever, and shortness of breath -- to call University Health Services at 608-265-5600, Kelly said that students are "unlikely to be tested" for the virus due to the limited availability of testing kits. 

"You may be instructed to remain at home," he said. 

Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

 

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics