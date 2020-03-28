Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 989

"It is imperative that you observe a 14-day self-quarantine," s
aid G. Patrick Kelly, interim medical director of the student health center. "You should not report to work, nor should you travel to a different location."
The letter
offered guidelines for self-quarantining, including frequent hand-washing and not going out in public. It also includes "self-isolation instructions" for students who have symptoms, including measures such as staying in your room and keeping away from partners, roommates and pets as much as possible, and using your own bathroom, if you have one.
While encouraging students who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 -- fatigue, cough, fever, and shortness of breath -- to call University Health Services at 608-265-5600, Kelly said that students are "unlikely to be tested" for the virus due to the limited availability of testing kits.
"You may be instructed to remain at home," he said.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Covid Funerals
Mourners stand separated in observance of social distancing guidelines Tuesday as Glen Christian is buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove. Restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people have separated mourners and delayed memorial services indefinitely.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Madison Veterans' Firing Squad position themselves for a rifle salute to Christian.
“We will maintain as long as we can,” said deputy commander Joseph Lustgraaf.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Pall bearers, accompanied by two National Guard soldiers, walk toward the grave site at Highland Memory Gardens, where Glen Christian, a Korean War veteran, was buried with military honors.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
A box in the entryway of the Electric Needle is for drop-offs of homemade masks.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jen Mulder ties the straps on homemade cloth masks before washing them. Mulder is sewing and collecting masks to donate to local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jen Mulder, owner of the Electric Needle, prepares a batch of homemade cloth masks dropped off at her West Side store.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Traffic changes
A jogger crosses an otherwise empty West Washington Avenue Wednesday, the first day of Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order, which closed many businesses. Traffic volumes on local streets were down about 40% last week as schools closed, events were canceled and gatherings limited.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Rachel putting food in cooler
Meals on Wheels volunteer Rachel Desertspring puts meals in a cooler on the Madison porch of client John Hicks. Independent Living, which runs the dinner program in Madison, and SSM Health at Home, which runs the lunch program, have been serving more people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
John Hicks getting a meal
John Hicks takes a Meals on Wheels dinner out of a cooler on the porch of his Madison home after delivery by volunteer Rachel Desertspring, left. Meals on Wheels is still operating, but with special precautions. Before the outbreak, Desertspring would bring meals inside and chat in the kitchen.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mock Senate
Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth, middle right, during the mock session. The state Senate for the first time is piloting their emergency virtual session capabilities in case they need to convene outside of the building. On Tuesday March 24, 2020 Senate leadership stand-ins were using Skype and potentially other technology in the Joint Finance Committee Room to pilot a mock session. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid Golf Courses 1
Michael Heathman of Madison heads out for a round of golf Monday at The Bridges Golf Course in Madison. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the course has removed rakes from bunkers, altered green holes to eliminate the need for flag removal and limited carts to single riders.
JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
A rider waits for a bus Monday along a shuttered State Street in Madison.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
The marquee on the Orpheum Theater on State Street now speaks for businesses around the state. Under an order Gov. Tony Evers said he plans to issue Tuesday, only essential businesses will be allowed to remain open during the current public health crisis.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
Hanah Jon Taylor plays the saxophone Saturday outside his jazz club, Cafe Coda, on Williamson Street that was ordered to close earlier this week along with bars and restaurants across the state due to the spread of COVID-19.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Nisa Carter fills out the back of her daughter's shirt after learning where she will complete her residency.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
UW-Madison medical school student India Anderson-Carter, right, learned Friday where she will spend her medical residency. The "Match Day" celebration took place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She celebrates with friends and family, including her sister, Lexus, left.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Anderson-Carter, center, receives a hug from her mother, Nisa, right, and sister, Lexus, after learning where she will complete her residency.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Anderson-Carter stands next to a college graduation portrait of her late grandmother, Julia Anderson, whose urn is in the foreground. Her grandmother dreamed of when her granddaughter would become a doctor.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Anderson-Carter passes time with her sister, Lexus, left, before the Match Day at UW-Madison's School of Medicine and Public Health began. Folders from seventeen schools that Anderson-Carter interviewed with line the top of the pool table in her parents' basement, where she celebrated Match Day.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Anderson-Carter, with her mother, Nisa, at right, and miniature chihuahua, Zari, waits until it's time to announce where she will be doing her residency. The medical school tradition of Match Day was adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic to be an online ceremony.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Covid State Street
A near empty State Street and Library Mall in Madison Thursday March 19, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
A pedestrian on a near empty State Street in Madison Thursday March 19, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 daycare
Teacher Briana Hurd lines up children after outdoor playtime Thursday at Kids' Safari Learning Center in Cottage Grove. The center asked parents who are able to keep their children home to make space for children of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
A group of 10 children, from age 4 through fourth grade, spend time on the playground Thursday at Kids' Safari Learning Center in Cottage Grove. The center, the largest in Dane County, was adjusting to new pandemic guidelines issued Wednesday that limit the number of children and staff.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 daycare
Adam Briska and Ashleigh Ross -- with their children, Rosa, 5, and Ian, 4, and their dog, Luigi -- are working from home since their children's day care provider closed Monday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Barber Sherman Plaza
Sherman Plaza Barbers owner Tim Roberts trims the hair of Charlie Hodkiewicz, 8, Wednesday. Businesses requiring close contact with customers are contending with constraints posed by COVED-19.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Paul Welton, head custodian at Rome Corners Intermediate School, helps with handing out computers for students as vehicles pull through the bus lane for pick up outside the school in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Rome Corners Intermediate School principal Darci Jarstad Krueger communicates with drivers through the passenger car window as they pull through the bus lane to pick up student computers outside the school in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow were also available during computer pick up. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Shelby Retzlaff, assistant food service director for the Oregon School District, hands out lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow for those interested as vehicles pull through the bus lane to pick up student computers at Rome Corners Intermediate School in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors walk through UW's Memorial Union Terrace in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The university announced that classes will remain online through the spring semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors walk through UW's Memorial Union Terrace in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The university announced that classes will remain online through the spring semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison graduate student Bryan Luu walks down Bascom Hill on campus in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The university announced that classes will remain online through the spring semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, visitors to the UW-Arboretum explore the surroundings of Arboretum Drive Tuesday, March 17, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, Bill Elkington and his twin grandchildren, Grant and Kaelyn, 7, share a walk along Irwin Place in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, March 17, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, Sol Kelley-Jones of Madison, Wis. shares a moment with her son, Reyah, 2, during a trip to the UW-Arboretum in the city Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kelley-Jones, a part-time faculty member of Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, is among those affected by the closings. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
With coronavirus concerns prompting the closure of schools and businesses, some area residents are finding respite in the outdoors. Here, a bicyclist rides along Arboretum Drive Tuesday, March 17, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Stocking bags
Sam Stampfli, 10, and his mother, Kari, package food items from the food pantry at Leopold Elementary to be delivered to families in need who won't have access to the pantry with the school shut down.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Madison school meals
Leopold Elementary School student Shalom Harimana, 12, right, and his brother, Danny, 7, receive pre-packaged bags of breakfast and lunch meals Monday from workers with the Madison School District. With schools closed for at least three weeks, the district is providing free weekday meals for students.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Distributing food
District employees Missy Baker, left, and Ana Paula distribute free meals Monday at Leopold Elementary School, one of 12 sites where the district will provide food for students during the closure.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Hawk's Bar & Grill
Hawk Sullivan, owner of Hawk's Bar & Grill on State Street in Madison, said people who care about local restaurants and bars need to write their elected representatives and urge them to bail out small businesses that have been swamped by new limits on public gatherings.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
State Street -- Coronavirus
State Street on Monday saw few passers-by as retail businesses along the pedestrian mall navigate how to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Addressing reporters
The county's ban on gatherings of 50 or more people include several exemptions, such as grocery stores, homeless shelters and libraries.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Health press conference
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway listens to Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, during a press conference Sunday announcing a new order to stop gatherings of 50 or more people in the city and in Dane County along with some restrictions on restaurants to reduce capacity.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Speaking to changes
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talks Sunday about "aggressive" action city and county officials are taking to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including immediately closing all Dane County schools, banning gatherings of 50 or more people and reducing restaurant capacities by half.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Jenifer Street Market
After Jenifer Street Market received a specially-ordered delivery of paper goods Saturday, store worker Ben Grefsheim stocks packages of bath tissue at the East Side neighborhood store.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
UW-Madison freshman Megan Beaulie, right, chats in her dorm room in Waters Residence Hall with fellow freshman Cristina Dombrowski, who lives down the hall, as the two on March 12 prepare to move off campus because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Beaulie, a 19-year-old UW-Madison freshman majoring in civil engineering, had spent the previous night packing her whole wardrobe in suitcases.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Talking to reporters
With schools shutting down for at least two-and-a-half weeks, the Madison School District plans to have 10 sites across the district where students can continue to receive free breakfast and lunch.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
School closure news conference
Madison interim Superintendent Jane Belmore takes questions Friday from reporters about the district's plans for when all Wisconsin schools are required to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be the last day of classes for students in the Madison School District.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
Dukmo Key, with UW-Madison Housing Services, cleans a door inside Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall on campus Thursday as students prepare to move out temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the new coronavirus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW Spring Break
Students at UW-Madison prepare to board a bus as they depart for spring break from the campus in Madison, Wis. Friday, March 13, 2020. Officials asked those living in on-campus housing to move out for a month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison freshman Ryan Zelen, 19, carries his belongings to an elevator in Smith Residence Hall. Officials asked those living in on-campus housing to move out for a month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison freshman Brynn Sproul, 19, packs up her belongings as she prepares for an extended stay away from Smith Residence Hall. She plans to take courses remotely at home in Stoughton but wonders how her theater class will translate online.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison freshmen students Brielle Truong,, left, and Megan Beaulie, 19, converse about a campus-wide email Beaulie received regarding the university's ongoing coronavirus precautions in a hallway of the Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall on the campus in Madison, Wis. Thursday, March 12, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Evers news conference
Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency during a press conference Thursday. Representatives with the state Department of Health Services recommended canceling events that will draw more than 250 people in an effort to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Under the emergency declaration he announced Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers has directed the state Department of Health Services to "use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak" of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
UW Covid-19
UW-Madison leaders have outlined their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, including asking students living in residence halls to return home for the next month. Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the decision was not made lightly. "We believe we are prepared at this point to keep the university functioning and keep our community safe," he said.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank speaks during a Wednesday news conference about the university's decision to suspend face-to-face instruction through April 10. University Health Services executive director Jake Baggott, right, is spearheading UW-Madison's response to COVID-19.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
County press conference
Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive during the press conference. Dane County, City of Madison, Hospital & Clinic Health Systems held a press conference brief the public on the counties response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparation. The press conference was held Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Public Safety Building. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
COVID-19 News conference
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, behind the podium, said at a news conference Wednesday that local officials are preparing for the likelihood of community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. With him are other local officials and infection-control leaders from Madison hospitals.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, left, joins Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in talking about how local government, health and hospital officials are preparing for potential community spread of the new coronavirus.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
