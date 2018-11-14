HORTONVILLE — A Wisconsin company is giving employees handguns for Christmas as part of what it says is an effort to promote personal safety and team building.
The company, Hortonville-based BenShot, makes novelty glassware embedded with a bullet to make it look like it's been shot.
Co-owner Ben Wolfgram said most of the company's 16 employees were glad to get the gift, even though some had never fired a gun. At least two initially declined the guns but are considering accepting them after taking a gun-safety course that executives required, he said.
Employee Chelsea Priest of Green Bay said she believes the gift will empower her and help keep her safe.
“I've never been a part of anything like this,” she told the Appleton Post Crescent.
The gifts come after a series of high-profile shootings at public venues and workplaces, including one at a Middleton software company in November that seriously injured three people.
Wolfgram said he wasn't worried about that at BenShot, where he said all the employees know each other well.
“For us, now, we have an entire armed staff,” he said. “I think that’s pretty good.”