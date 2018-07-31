The American Cheese Society's annual competition that wrapped up over the weekend in Pittsburgh again had a familiar theme.
And it all revolved around cheese made in Wisconsin.
For the 14th consecutive year, Wisconsin cheesemakers captured more awards than any other state or country at the event, considered the "Oscars" of the cheese industry. The competition is one of three major competitions held in the country along with the U.S. and World championship cheese contests hosted in alternating years by the Madison-based Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
The ACS is held annually and at this year's 35th annual event Wisconsin cheese and dairy producers captured 26 percent of all the awards including 27 first place ribbons, 30 second place and 37 third place. The state's 94 awards were more than the combined awards from California (53) and Vermont (34), according to the results posted on the ACS website.
Wisconsin cheese companies also took the top three spots in brick, Muenster, grating-type Italian cheeses, flavored feta cheese and cheese spreads.
"Wisconsin cheesemakers and dairy producers are incredibly passionate and dedicated to perfecting their craft,” Suzanne Fanning, vice president of marketing communications at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin said in a release trumpeting Wisconsin's success. “We could not be more excited that their hard work has once again been recognized by the American Cheese Society. Beyond honoring their great achievements, this year’s competition was a true celebration of the outstanding cheesemaking community that thrives in Wisconsin.”
The contest drew 1,954 entries from 259 cheese and dairy companies primarily from throughout the U.S. but with some international entries as well. Judges worked in teams of two and scored entries on both technical and aesthetics. Judges came from food and dairy industries, academia, food distribution, food writers and ACS members.
Cellars at Jasper Hill in Vermont took home best of show with its Harbison cheese, a soft-ripened cheese wrapped in strips of spruce cambium, the tree's inner bark layer. The cheese is described by the company as "woodsy and sweet, balanced with lemon, mustard, and vegetal flavors."
But while Wisconsin was shut out of Best of Show, it dominated the competition. Monroe cheesemakers did particularly well. Klondike Cheese Co. took home 12 awards including seven first place ribbons, Maple Leaf Cheese won seven awards, with three first place ribbons, and Emmi Roth took home six awards. Arena Cheese took top honors for its Colby and buffalo wing-flavored cheese curds; Edelweiss Creamery in Monticello made the top 2-year-aged Gouda; Landmark Creamery of Paoli placed first with its Petit Nuage made from sheep's milk while Hook's Cheese Co. in Mineral Point took home a blue ribbon for its "EWE Calf to be KIDing," a blue cheese made with cow, sheep and goat milk.
The ACS competition began in 1985 with 30 cheesemakers who entered 89 cheeses in 7 categories. This year's competition featured 123 cheese and butter categories.