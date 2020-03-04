Wisconsin cheese makers pile on the wins on day 2 of international competition

Wisconsin cheese makers topped several categories on the second day of the World Championship Cheese Contest, including a Reeseville company that took first place for its near-perfect snacking cheese.

The three-day international cheese competition began Tuesday at Monona Terrace.

Wisconsin entries have claimed the top spot in 48 of the 132 categories judged and held the top three spots in 14 of the categories throughout the first two days among thousands of entries from 36 states and 26 foreign countries.

Specialty Cheese Co., a Reeseville business making not-so-typical Wisconsin cheeses, placed first with a score of 99.85 out of 100 in the natural snack cheese category for its Wisconsin cheddar minis. The product is made with the company's version of cheddar, which is baked into a bar and called Just The Cheese, and is one of its best sellers.

Wisconsin cheese companies also took second and third place in the natural snack cheese category, as well as claiming all three top spots in cheese curds, flavored havarti and more.