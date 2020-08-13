Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra to broadcast live 'Concerts on the Square' from Breese Stevens Field

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square will make a special appearance during what's left of the summer away from the usual crowds and namesake location amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The orchestra will perform two versions of Concerts on the Square live from Breese Stevens Field on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 and broadcast the performance for free. Each concert will start at 6 p.m.

As per public health guidelines, the orchestra will host a maximum of 25 people at Breese Stevens Field during the live performances, but will also be livestreaming the shows online at wcoconcerts.org and at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond as drive-in concerts. Tickets are available online at go.madison.com/mallardsconcert. One ticket per car is required, and each drive-in concert will have a 115-car capacity.

WORT 89.9 FM will also air the concerts, including a pre-concert show from 5 to 6 p.m. on performance days.