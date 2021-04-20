Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Opera use pandemic to experiment

The COVID-19 pandemic that sent many arts organizations reeling was just another wave of change for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
And the health crisis forced groups like Madison Opera — masters of the art of live music and theater — to become digital-streaming experts on the fly.
The WCO was deep into a “brand overhaul and recalibration” already when the virus struck the state in March 2020, said CEO Joe Loehnis.
“We had already been in this innovative, rebuilding spirit” months prior to Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order.
“So when ‘Safer at Home’ hit, it almost was like another data point to put in the algorithm,” Loehnis said. “In other words, we already blew everything up — that was our commitment in fiscal year ’20.”
Founded in 1960, the WCO was best known prior to the pandemic for its Masterworks concert series in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater and its Concerts on the Square, drawing as many as 50,000 people to Capitol Square for weekly evening concerts in the summer.
More recently, the nonprofit embarked on a plan to become an orchestra with a strong digital presence — a mindset that helped when it and many other arts groups were forced by COVID-19 shutdowns to go online. The WCO eagerly jumped in, streaming at-home concerts with its musicians and re-broadcasting past Concerts on the Square.
Then the 30-member orchestra did something even more radical — it brought back live music. WCO musicians gathered at Breese Stevens Field to perform two “Concerts on the Square” in late summer 2020. Audiences could hear the concerts on WORT 89.9 FM or watch them streamed live at the drive-in at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond on the city’s North Side.
“Frankly, we spent two months with our players’ union figuring out how we could play safely again, socially distant. And that was a process, because we didn’t know much about the virus,” Loehnis said.
“We were one of three orchestras in the country, at that point, that were able to pull off a full orchestral concert. And we’re really proud of that, because we know how hard we had to work to get that done.”
Next, the WCO began filming concerts inside The Sylvee, an East Side music venue, for streaming online. The ticketed performances included musician interviews and close-up shots of the instrumentalists at work.
“Overnight we became a digital production company,” said Loehnis. Audiences responded with praise, noting how much they liked learning about the musicians’ backstories.
“The whole premise to our strategy was to continue to be a source for connection hope and meaning for our community,” Loehnis said. “It forced us to think about why does it matter that we put in all this effort — what are we about.”
“What I’m sensing here is a seismic shift in our industry,” he said. “How do we get our product out to our consumers? What does the digital space mean for orchestras? ... I think the pandemic has really forced us to reflect and evaluate what is going to drive that future audience to want to come hear us play.”
The organization also is taking a close look at how it can be more inclusive, Loehnis said.
“We all have a role to play in that the future of our field not only aspires to be more equitable, but actually puts in practices to be more equitable,” he said.
Although it plans to continue to experiment with digital delivery, the WCO hopes to bring back live concerts in the fall and recently announced a return to in-person Concerts in the Square this summer — first at Breese Stevens Field and, if conditions allow, on Capitol Square by summer’s end.
Madison Opera
Turning an opera company into a digital production operation wasn’t in the immediate plans for Madison Opera in early 2020. But in short order, the 60-year-old organization turned its conference room into a video production area, and converted its rehearsal space into a socially distanced stage for solo performances that would be streamed to its audience members’ homes.
Madison Opera was in final dress rehearsals for a concert with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra when pandemic-related closures started in March 2020.
The next day, the concert was called off. Two days later, Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith announced the cancellation of a mainstage production of “Orpheus in the Underworld” scheduled for Overture Hall in April.
“The challenge has been that none of us has known what’s coming next,” Smith said in an interview a year later. “We all — the entire world — reinvented things very fast.”
For Madison Opera, that meant taking the colossal annual event Opera in the Park online. Traditionally, Opera in the Park is held in Garner Park in July, drawing thousands of opera-lovers and picnickers for an open-air banquet of music.
Smith announced that the concert would be put online in 2020 even before an exact plan was in place. As it turned out, “We used the same singers we would have used in the park,” she said. “We programmed it pretty much the same way, and put together a really wonderful concert that, when it went live, people watched in their backyards and their driveways.”
The livestream was viewed in 49 states and 21 countries. Smith got positive feedback from listeners, although “for me, it was 100 times harder than a normal Opera in the Park, because everything digital is harder than live,” she said.
“The night that it went live, there were bots on Facebook trying to redirect people to a paid site, and our staff had to play whack-a-mole to take it down, which is not something that happens in a live performance,” she said.
‘Digital season’
Madison Opera launched a “digital season” to replace what was meant to be a year of staged opera for ticket-holders. Monthly programs for subscribers included streamed performances called “Live from the Madison Opera Center,” conversations online between Smith and others in the opera field called “Opera Up Close Cocktail Hour,” and online lectures on an array of subjects called “Opera Novice.”
As with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Madison Symphony Orchestra, Madison Opera paid its contracted musicians for canceled performances. Singers who were scheduled for the 2020-21 season were filmed in mini-concerts singing their favorite arias for Madison Opera subscribers instead of performing on the Overture Hall stage.
“We got into some really interesting music that way,” Smith said.
“For me, one of the most important things we’ve done is to keep paying people, to keep producing art and make people smile. Given the kind of year that we’ve had, sometimes we’re just there to distract people.”
One of those distractions is “Opera Postcards from Madison,” available to view on the website madisonopera.org. The entertaining, lighthearted vocal performances were filmed in familiar Madison spaces that were largely closed to the public during the pandemic, such as the Central Library and parts of the Chazen Museum of Art.
Madison Opera may continue some of its online programming even after its planned return to the live stage this fall, Smith said. But what audiences want most is to get back to the live opera experience.
Madison Opera has now scheduled the 2021 Opera in the Park to return live at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in Garner Park.
“We’re making all the plans we normally make, but everything we do has an asterisk on it,” said Smith, noting that plans for the event could change depending on the status of the pandemic mid-summer.
“What we’ve been hearing from our audience is that the digital stuff is fine,” she said, “but what they really miss is hearing live music.”