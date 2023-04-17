Christiana Trapani knew within a week or so how popular the sale was of her candles to benefit the people of Ukraine.

But on Wednesday, she received further confirmation.

Her Door County Candle Company has surpassed $1 million in donations with the sale of more than 100,000 blue and yellow candles in 16 ounce jars since the start of the war in February 2022.

Trapani initially thought it would be a weekend project and a few weeks later thought maybe 5,000 candles would be a modest goal. Now she says the candle will be a mainstay and even after the war's conclusion, will continue to be sold to help the country rebuild.

"It's such a huge milestone and we're obviously really proud of that," Trapani said Monday by phone. "I never, ever, in my mildest dreams ever thought this would happen."

Trapani, whose maiden name is Gorchynski and who has family and friends in Ukraine, will be in Madison on Tuesday when she meets with the legislators and speaks at the State Capitol.

Since launching the campaign, in which all profits from the $30 candles go to Razom, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to help the people of Ukraine, Trapani has had to upgrade her shop, located along Highway 42 just north of Sturgeon bay in the hamlet of Carlsville.

Machines have broken from overuse, pouring tables have been added to keep up with the demand and there was an expansion to provide more space for storage and shipping. She's added more employees, while a team of volunteers over the past year have put in a collective 200,000 hours to help the cause.

When Trapani, 29, bought the business eight months before the war, it was making about 15,000 candles a year. But her business model has been drastically altered. In addition, she and her husband recently won $1.3 million on the NBC game show "The Wall," which will further support Door County Candle's philanthropic mission.

The proceeds from the candles have been used to buy medical supplies, generators and to help families evacuate. The candles have been purchased by people from around the country and even the world.

"It's totally going to boots on the ground and aid for people who in Ukraine and experiencing firsthand the war," Trapani said. "That one candle, plus another one candle, plus another one candle is what got us to our goal and it just shows that one person should never think they can't make a difference."