Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul files briefs in support of Dane County emergency school closures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday issued filed briefs in support of a Dane County emergency order requiring schools to start the school year online for grades 3 through 12.

Emergency Order #9 went into effect Monday and has been challenged by two petitions in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The briefs, filed by Kaul in support of Janel Heinrich, Dane County public health officer and director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, who issued the order, argue that the emergency order is a lawful and appropriate public health measure to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

In his briefs, Kaul states, “For over a century, Wisconsin has maintained a public health infrastructure that empowers local health officials to be a critical line of defense, barring public gatherings and swiftly taking any actions that are reasonable and necessary to suppress spreading diseases. That is precisely what Dane County did here, barring in-person school instruction in order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19.”

The petitions challenging the emergency order were filed on behalf of eight Dane County families, five private schools, School Choice Wisconsin Action, and the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.