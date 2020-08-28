 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul files briefs in support of Dane County emergency school closures
0 comments
alert top story

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul files briefs in support of Dane County emergency school closures

{{featured_button_text}}
School hallway
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday issued filed briefs in support of a Dane County emergency order requiring schools to start the school year online for grades 3 through 12.

Emergency Order #9 went into effect Monday and has been challenged by two petitions in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The briefs, filed by Kaul in support of Janel Heinrich, Dane County public health officer and director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, who issued the order, argue that the emergency order is a lawful and appropriate public health measure to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

In his briefs, Kaul states, “For over a century, Wisconsin has maintained a public health infrastructure that empowers local health officials to be a critical line of defense, barring public gatherings and swiftly taking any actions that are reasonable and necessary to suppress spreading diseases. That is precisely what Dane County did here, barring in-person school instruction in order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19.”

The petitions challenging the emergency order were filed on behalf of eight Dane County families, five private schools, School Choice Wisconsin Action, and the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

In its petitions, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty states the emergency order exceeds Heinrich’s statutory authority and violates petitioners’ religious liberties and right to direct their children’s education by barring in-person education.

“This order injected unnecessary chaos, confusion, and frustration into the lives of children, families, and school leaders preparing to navigate a difficult new school year,” Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement. 

Kaul’s briefs argue the decision of a public health official, such as Heinrich, during a public health crisis to implement emergency health measures is entitled to significant consideration, and that constitutional rights do not permit individuals to engage in activities that pose serious public health risks.

The briefs also argue that Wisconsin’s laws explicitly empower local health officials to take reasonable and necessary actions to suppress potentially lethal diseases like COVID-19, which may include barring in-person group instruction in appropriate circumstances.

Kaul also asked the court to reject the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty’s request to have their case directly resolved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in favor of a trial.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

 

+1 
Josh Kaul

Kaul
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics