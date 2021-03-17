Wisconsin agency 'woefully behind' on virus data cleanup

The department has also reduced the number of unknown deaths in group housing settings from 46% to 26% as it updates the data, DeSalvo said.

The data as of Wednesday showed that 45% of people who died were in long-term care housing, 25% were not in group housing and 4% were in some other type of group housing. To date, more than 570,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin and 6,554 have died. The seven-day average of new cases, 411, is the lowest it's been since June.

Nearly 24% of people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The accuracy of COVID-19 data has been an issue in many states, particularly among critics of efforts earlier in the pandemic to close businesses and take other mitigation steps to slow the spread of the virus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under federal investigation after it underreported deaths in nursing homes following his decision to open those facilities to recovering COVID-19 patients.