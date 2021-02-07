Wisconsin adds 671 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Wisconsin health officials reported 671 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began up to 549,826 infections.

Just two new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, though numbers are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays. The total death toll in Wisconsin now stands at 6,054, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' data.

Both deaths and daily case counts have been decreasing for the past few weeks.

The health department also reported additional vaccinations. On Saturday, 13,751 vaccines were given to Wisconsin residents, 8,369 from Pfizer and 5,381 from Moderna, according to preliminary data released Sunday.

There were no new hospitalizations Sunday because of COVID-19 and the number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit decreased by seven to 144, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

A total of 570 Wisconsinites remain in the hospital with COVID-19.

