Wisconsin adds 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,831 more cases
alert top story

Wisconsin adds 22 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,831 more cases

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Another 22 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, and 3,831 more residents have been infected, the state Department of Health Services reported Sunday. 

The new confirmed infections bring the statewide total up to 384,701 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

The seven-day positivity rate has been decreasing over the past week, but was up slightly Sunday compared to Saturday. Over the last seven days, the average number of confirmed cases was 4,289. 

So far, there has been a total of 3,307 deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases.  

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 29 Sunday to a total of 1,814 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. 

Of those, 406 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, an increase of six patients from the previous day. 

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

