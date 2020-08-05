WISC-TV and Madison Magazine editorial director to retire in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neil Heinen, an institution in Madison media, plans to retire after 28 years of providing a sort of community conscience through thousands of television and print editorials.

“My career at WISC and Madison Magazine has been challenging, satisfying and rewarding beyond my wildest dreams,” Heinen said in a statement, and called his time spent working for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine parent company Morgan Murphy Media an honor and a privilege.

Over his nearly three-decade career, Heinen delivered more than 7,400 television editorials and hosted 1,500 episodes of “For the Record,” a show that focused on public affairs and aired on Sunday mornings. He became a part of the Madison Magazine staff in 2000 and facilitated WISC-TV’s community leader meetings. He delivered his first television editorial on April 3, 1992.

“To declare Neil Heinen a Madison institution is an understatement, and his impact and legacy will last forever,” said Tom Keeler, WISC-TV vice president and general manager. “He’s one of the most recognized, revered and respected individuals in Madison today.”

Heinen’s last day will be Sept. 15.