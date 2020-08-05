WISC-TV and Madison Magazine editorial director to retire in September

Neil Heinen, an institution in Madison media, plans to retire after 28 years of providing a sort of community conscience through thousands of television and print editorials.
“My career at WISC and Madison Magazine has been challenging, satisfying and rewarding beyond my wildest dreams,” Heinen said in a statement, and called his time spent working for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine parent company Morgan Murphy Media an honor and a privilege.
Over his nearly three-decade career, Heinen delivered more than 7,400 television editorials and hosted 1,500 episodes of “For the Record,” a show that focused on public affairs and aired on Sunday mornings. He became a part of the Madison Magazine staff in 2000 and facilitated WISC-TV’s community leader meetings. He delivered his first television editorial on April 3, 1992.
“To declare Neil Heinen a Madison institution is an understatement, and his impact and legacy will last forever,” said Tom Keeler, WISC-TV vice president and general manager. “He’s one of the most recognized, revered and respected individuals in Madison today.”
Heinen’s last day will be Sept. 15.
Outside of journalism, Heinen supported major community building projects, such as Monona Terrace, the Kohl Center and the Overture Center. In 1995, he helped to launch an initiative to close the achievement gap in Madison schools, called “Schools of Hope,” in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal and AmeriCorps. He also helped launch one of the first civic journalism projects called “We the People/Wisconsin."
Aside from his part in projects to improve the Madison community, Heinen was a member of the National Broadcast Editorial Association and the National Conference of Editorial Writers. He has been a part of the clinical faculty at the Kettering Foundation, a nonprofit research institution, for 20 years and a community scholar at Edgewood College for 15 years.
Outside of journalism, Neil Heinen supported major community building projects, such as Monona Terrace, the Kohl Center and the Overture Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.