Winter storm: Gov. Tony Evers signs emergency order as utilities, others pledge to keep people safe

Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting as much as 50 degrees in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.

The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with wind chill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. Places like Des Moines, Iowa, will feel like minus 37 degrees, making it possible to suffer frostbite in less than five minutes.

In a bomb cyclone, atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm, creating blizzard conditions, Cook said.

“This is not like a snow day when you were a kid,” President Joe Biden warned Thursday in the Oval Office after a briefing from federal officials. “This is serious stuff.”

Authorities worried about the potential for power failures and warned people to take precautions to protect older and homeless people and to postpone travel if possible. Some utilities were urging customers to turn down their thermostats to conserve energy.

Wisconsin’s largest utility companies said they expect to have adequate supplies of natural gas for heating and generating electricity during the cold snap, and have crews on call to respond to downed power lines.

Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., encouraged customers to report any outages, have an emergency kit on hand, and stay away from downed power lines.

“We will work around the clock to restore power to any customers impacted by this storm,” Conway said.

Alliant Energy anticipates having sufficient natural gas supply, but spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said the company has warned customers with contracts that allow for interruption — typically large industrial facilities — that constraints are possible.

Xcel Energy says it was limiting gas delivery on Thursday to some customers in Minnesota, but did not anticipate curtailments in Wisconsin.

The state Office of Energy Innovation says trucking delays are making it hard to get propane to distribution terminals across the state, and utilities indicated they may need to bring in line workers from out of state in the event of widespread outages.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday temporarily suspending time restrictions and reporting requirements for truck drivers delivering liquid fuel or helping with emergency response.

“The health, welfare and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Evers said. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.”

Down south

In Texas, temperatures were expected to quickly plummet Thursday, but state leaders promised there wouldn’t be a repeat of the February 2021 storm that overwhelmed the state’s power grid and was blamed for hundreds of deaths.

The cold weather extended to El Paso and across the border into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where migrants have been camping outside or filling shelters as they await a decision on whether the U.S. will lift restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum.

“This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded,” said the National Weather Service in Minnesota, where transportation and patrol officials reported dozens of crashes and vehicles off the road.

Michigan State Police prepared to deploy additional troopers to help motorists. And along Interstate 90 in northern Indiana, crews were braced to clear as much as a foot of snow as meteorologists warned of blizzard conditions there starting Thursday evening.

Madison closes libraries through Monday The homeless often use city libraries as shelter, especially during bad weather. City officials said they took this into account.

Students stuck

The massive storm comes just as millions of Americans were heading out for holiday travels.

Some universities, including UW-Madison, are wrapping up finals week. While some exams were held online, students who had to be on campus for finals faced either heading home in bad weather or staying put and possibly missing the holidays with their families.

About 70 UW-Madison students living in residence halls have asked to stay past the scheduled closing time of noon Friday, University Housing Marketing Director Brendon Dybdahl said, although he said he expects that number to increase by Friday morning.

University Housing plans to let students stay as late as Wednesday with all fees waived. Typically, students are allowed to stay past the closing date until Dec. 26 but are required to pay $35 a night; students who choose to stay for the entire winter break are charged $500.

“The timing of this storm is challenging for a lot of students and families,” Dybdahl said. “Most students were able to leave campus before the storm arrived, but due to reports of travel delays, we want to make sure our residents have a safe space if they need to make a change in plans.”

In Madison, city buses were expected to continue service, though Metro Transit asked riders to prepare for delays and allow for extra commute time.

Planes, trains

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 2,156 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware. Airlines have also canceled 1,576 Friday flights. Airports in Chicago and Denver were reporting the most cancelations.

Amtrak, meanwhile, canceled service on more than 20 routes, primarily in the Midwest.

Among those with canceled flights was Ashley Sherrod, who planned to fly from Nashville to Flint, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon. Sherrod is now debating whether to drive or risk booking a Saturday flight she worries will be canceled.

“My family is calling, they want me home for Christmas, but they want me to be safe too,” said Sherrod, whose bag — including the Grinch pajamas she was planning to wear to a family party — is packed and ready by the door.

At Dane County Regional Airport, three total flights had been canceled by 4 p.m. Thursday out of 68 scheduled arrivals and departures, airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said.

“I would say it’s a lot better than I was expecting,” Riechers said.

Delays and cancellations were expected to be fluid as the night and days wear on, he said.

Stay put if you can

While the blizzard also packed heavy snow in some areas, much of Wisconsin saw mild accumulations.

In Madison, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, 3.2 inches had fallen at Dane County Regional Airport, said Taylor Patterson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Milwaukee-Sullivan office. Some areas saw totals of 4 or 5 inches, mainly on Madison’s northwest side.

But chasing the snow is an icy blast, with high temperatures hovering around 0 and 40 mph wind gusts that will make it feel like minus 30 to minus 35 statewide Friday. High temperatures are expected to stay in the single digits for most of the weekend.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials urged people to stay home if they can, and many businesses, government offices and other organizations are taking heed. Several businesses across Dane County announced closures Thursday, many until at least Saturday.

The Dane County Courthouse will be shuttered on Friday, and all Madison public libraries are closed until Tuesday.

Many restaurants, retailers, spas, yoga studios, coffee shops, nonprofits and even banks planned to shut down as well, suggesting that if you plan to go anywhere Friday — and authorities stressed they hope you don’t — it would be wise to call ahead.

State Journal reporters Emilie Heidemann, Chris Rickert, Chris Hubbuch, Lucas Robinson and Kimberly Wethal, and The Associated Press, contributed to this report.

Stay warm and safe With temperatures falling below zero and wind chills plunging far below that, emergency officials are urging residents to stay safe. The combination of drifting snow and low temperatures is also making travel particularly treacherous. Here are some tips for riding out the storm. • If possible, stay indoors. Limit outdoor time for pets. • If you have to go out, dress in several loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your mouth and face. • Know the signs and symptoms of hypothermia, including shivering, exhaustion, confusion and slurred speech. • Know the signs and symptoms of frostbite, including redness or pain in any skin area. • Check on friends, family and neighbors. People most likely to be hurt from the cold are older adults, babies, people who spend lots of time outside, such as the homeless and hunters, and people who drink alcohol or use drugs. • Prepare emergency kits for your home and vehicle that include blankets, snacks and water, medication and other essentials. Keep your gas tank at least half full. Go to readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit for tips on how to prepare emergency kits. • Check to make sure snow is not blocking outdoor furnace and hot water heater vents, which could cause dangerous levels of carbon monoxide to build up in a home. If your power goes out: • Close off unused spaces and limit the number of times you open exterior doors. • Open cupboards to keep pipes from freezing; in the event of an extended outage, leave a faucet partially open to keep water moving. • Never use a stove, oven, grill or unvented heater to stay warm, and do not run portable generators in enclosed spaces as these devices give off carbon monoxide, an odorless gas that can be fatal.

