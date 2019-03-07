Winter sports enthusiasts have a few days left to rent equipment at Madison parks, with the shelters set to close this weekend.
Madison Parks said on Thursday the shelters at Elver, Vilas and Tenney Parks and the Odana Hills Golf Course clubhouse will end their seasons at closing time on Saturday.
For Elver and Vilas, the shelters will be open Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Tenney shelter will be open Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Odana Hills clubhouse will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The shelters offer concessions and rentals for skates, skis, sleds and snowshoes, depending on what shelter you are using.
While the shelters won't be staffed beyond Saturday, the trails, ice rinks and sledding hills will still be open, for as long as conditions allow.
Conditions can be found at the Parks website, http://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/crosscountryskiing